Copra Kozhikode weakens in listless trade

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Copra office Kozhikode weakened further in an otherwise listless spices market here today following lower demand from stockists and retailers amid reduced export offtake.

While, rest all other spices ruled steady in absence of any large-scale buying.

Copra office Kozhikode dropped by Rs 100 per quintal to Rs 14,100 from Tuesdays closing level of Rs 14,200.

Following are todays closing rates (in Rs) with previous rates in brackets:

Black pepper (per kg) 410/490 (410/490), ginger unbleached (per kg) 125 (125), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 14,300 (14,300), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 14,100 (14,200), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 16,800 (16,800), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 15,800 (15,800). PTI BPD ANS -