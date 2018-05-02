Copra Rajapur gains in listless trade

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Copra Rajapur Mumbai gained further in an otherwise listless spices market here today on good demand from stockists and retailers.

All other spices held stable in the absence of any worthwhile buying activity.

Copra Rajapur Mumbai rose by Rs 500 per quintal to Rs 20,000 from Mondays closing level of Rs 19,500.

Following are todays closing rates (in Rs) with previous rates in brackets:

Black pepper (per kg) 380/440 (380/440), ginger unbleached (per kg) 130 (130), copra office Alappuzha (per quintal) 13,600 (13,600), copra office Kozhikode (per quintal) 13,400 (13,400), copra Rajapur Mumbai (per quintal) 20,000 (19,500), copra edible Mumbai (per quintal) 16,800 (16,800). PTI BPD ADI ADI