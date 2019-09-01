Cops booked for ill-treating law student

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has filed a case against officers of Adarsh Nagar police station for allegedly ill-treating a third year law student, officials said on Sunday.Deputy commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, an FIR has been registered on the complaint of Pramod Kumar under relevant sections, including SC/ST Act, and investigation has been initiated. Kumar, a third year Law student, has alleged that some police personnel of Adarsh Nagar police station has "not only tortured, thrashed and abused him but even used casteist remarks," police said. On Saturday night, several students of Delhi University Law Faculty also gathered outside the Adarsh Nagar police station in protest against the alleged harassment. In his complaint, Kumar said that on August 25 at around 1:15 PM, he got a call from Adarsh Nagar police station regarding three persons, including his nephew Amar, having been arrested. When he reached the police station and asked why they have been arrested, the police started thrashing him and even "hit at his private parts". According to the sources, Kumar's nephew was earlier booked in March 2019 under POCSO Act and had went to jail and was out on bail. Further his nephew is also accused in a case of extortion and Arms Act regarding which an FIR has been lodged at the police station. PTI NIT URDRCJ