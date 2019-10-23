Cops conduct massive security drill to sensitise Jammu rly station

Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) Amid a general security alert in the run up to Diwali as well as change of Jammu and Kashmir's status from a state to Union territory, the local police along with various security wings of railways on Wednesday conducted a massive security drill to sensitise Jammu railway station. Sub divisional police officer Anita Pawar reviewed the security arrangements of the Railway station Jammu after security personnel carried out an intense security check at the railway station premises and tracks, deploying dog squads.The security personnel participating in the search operation included those of local police, Government Railway Police, railway Protection Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, said officials.During festive days, large number of passengers are expected to throng railway station Jammu. Pawar asked GRP officials to remain extra vigilant and alert to thwart any nefarious design of anti-national elements, they said.She extensively checked the GRP deployment on the track and on the railway station.SDPO also issued specific instructions to transport operators operating from taxi, bus and auto stands of the Jammu railway station to keep a close watch on the activities of the passengers with suspicious movements.Pawar directed the officers to keep the quick reactions team and dog squad ready to be deployed at short notice in case of any eventuality. PTI AB RAXRAX