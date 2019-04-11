Cops in Noida get meal from 'Namo Foods', SSP says not from political party

(Eds: Updates with details of food shop) Noida (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Some policemen on election duty here were served meals in packets labelled "Namo Foods", following which officials clarified that those were procured from Namo Food Shop and not from any political party. The food packets, brought in the boot of a hatchback car, were distributed around 9.30 am among personnel deployed in Sector 15A here, the officials said. "Misinformation is being spread that some policemen have been distributed food from a political party. This is absolutely wrong. "At the local level, some food packets were procured from Namo Food Shop and not from any political party," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said. "Some people are spreading wrong and politically motivated rumour. There is no official order to procure food from any particular food outlet," he said.The SSP appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours being spread via social media. The meals were ordered on Wednesday from the shop, which has been operating from Sector 2 for the last 13 months, according to official sources. They said around 750 food packets were ordered from the shop for election day by the Sector 20 police station. "Ordering food packets ahead of important days is a routine affair. There is no official order on where to procure food from and it is done locally at the level of police stations," a source said. On its website, the food company, said it had registered itself by the name way back in 2010. Polling in Noida, under the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency, began at 7 am Thursday and continued till 6 pm, poll officials said. A total of 22.97 lakh voters were eligible to cast their vote in the seat which has 13 candidates, including two Independents are in the fray. The voter turnout at the end of the day stood at 62.7 per cent, according to officials. PTI KIS NSD ANBANB