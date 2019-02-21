Cops killed as car overturns in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Three persons, including a police sub inspector and a constable, were killed and two others injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned in Jalore district of Rajasthan, officials said Thursday.The accident happened on Wednesday night when the car was on its way to Jalore city from Bhinmal town. The deceased were identified as sub inspector Prem Singh (58), constable Jitendra (25) and Chimma Ram (60).Two injured are being treated at a local hospital, police said. PTI SDA SOMSOM