Cops play Good Samaritan, help sweeper marry off daughters

Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) The staff of a police station in Jaipur took the responsibility of solemnising the weddings of two daughters of a sweeper. The 39 staff members of the Gandhi Nagar police station helped Dinesh with money and some necessary items in the wedding of his daughters, Sonam and Anju, that were solemnised on Monday night. The cops also did the 'kanyadan' (a Hindu wedding ritual). Dinesh, his son and wife work as a sweeper in the police station and at other places for several years. A month ago, he shared with Station House Officer (SHO) Nemi Chand his concern about the getting his daughters married. "Dinesh was concerned about the marriage of his two daughters. I discussed with the staff and we decided to cooperate and contribute as per our capacity," Chand said. "Necessary items were given for the weddings. The family is happy and we all are happy doing this." The policemen unanimously decided to provide two sets of LCD TV, cycle, cooler, fan, steam iron among others and also arranged for the wedding tent. The cops collectively gave a sum of around Rs 13,000 as 'kanyadan'.Dinesh's son Rahul said the policemen gave a major contribution for the weddings."Our family earns nearly Rs 10,000 a month. It was not easy for us to arrange for this kind of good wedding and the contribution by policemen helped us a lot," Rahul said.