Cop's son accused of killing mother gets bail from Bombay HC

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has granted bail to a 20-year-old man, who is accused of killing his mother at their suburban residence in the metropolis in 2017. The accused is the son of a policeman.Justice Ajey Gadkari, while recently granting bail to the accused Siddanth Ganore, observed that he was only 20 years old and had no other criminal antecedent.Ganore is accused of killing his mother, Dipali, on May 23, 2017 allegedly after getting tired of frequent domestic quarrels and his mother's bickering.The accused allegedly drew a smiley face with the victim's blood near the body.He had fled from the spot and was arrested from Jodhpur on May 25, 2017 and has been in jail since.Ganore's counsel Ashok Mundargi argued there was no conclusive evidence against the accused.The prosecution opposed the bail plea and said the deceased was last seen with the accused person and that the accused had absconded after committing the crime.Justice Gadkari, in the order, however, observed that absconding may lend weight to the other evidence establishing the guilt of an accused, but, by itself, is hardly any evidence of guilt."Even an innocent person may, when suspected of grave crimes, attempt to evade arrest. Absconding is a weak link in the chain of circumstances and is not conclusive either of guilt or a guilty conscience," the order said.The court granted the accused bail on a surety of Rs 25,000.