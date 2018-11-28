Cop's son killed as autorickshaw rams into school van

(Eds: Changing headline) New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A speeding autorickshaw rammed into a school van from behind, resulting in the death of an eight-year-old boy and severely injuring a girl in north Delhi's Timarpur on Tuesday, police said. The deceased was the son of an assistant sub-inspector in Delhi Police's Crime Branch, they added. The incident took place near Nirankari Sarovar area when the school van was taking back students of a private school in Model Town to their homes at around 2 pm, a senior police officer said. The Maruti Eco van was hit by the autorickshaw carrying goods. An eight-year-old boy, who was sitting behind, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police said. The impact of the accident was such that both the auto rickshaw and the school van turned sides. The 10-year-old girl was admitted to the Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines. She is out of danger now, the senior officer said. Others who sustained minor injuries were also taken to a private nursing home nearby where they were given first-aid, he said. Police said the accused driver, however, escaped unhurt. A case has been registered. The accused auto-rickshaw driver identified as Salman (21), a resident of Azadpur Mandi, has been arrested in connection with the incident, he added. Police said there were reportedly 10 students in the van from a school in Model Town. Further investigation is underway. In April this year, a seven-year-old girl was killed and 17 students were injured after a milk-tanker rammed into a private school van near the Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in northwest Delhi, following which the Delhi government ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued 6,532 challans to school vans and cab drivers who violated traffic rules this year, almost three times the number of challans issued in the last year. PTI AMP NITHMBHMB