Cops throw body in canal: Five policemen suspended, SPO dismissed

Jind, Jul 10 (PTI) Five policemen were suspended and an SPO dismissed after they allegedly threw a body into a canal without getting a post-mortem conducted in Jind's Uchana block. The incident took place allegedly in front of the deceased's relatives. Suresh's body was recovered from the Barsola canal near Baroda village by the Uchana police on Monday. Instead of getting the identification of the deceased done, police allegedly threw the body into the Barwala canal near Makhand village. SSP Ashwin Shenvi said ASI Jaibir Singh, Constable Mainpal, EHC Rajesh, Dharambir and Rajesh had been suspended for the dereliction of duty. Special police officer (SPO) Ramesh has been dismissed. A departmental inquiry has been ordered. The investigation has been handed over to Narwana DSP Jagat Singh. PTI CORR RDKRDK