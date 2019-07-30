Coretree Wealth partners with AutomataPI for digital transformation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, July 30: Coretree Wealth Advisory Services (earlier known as Essel Finance Wealth Services Pvt. Ltd.) has entered into a strategic agreement with AutomataPi a new age technology transformation company, to develop and transform its entire Digital offerings. This is one of its kind of an arrangement wherein AutomataPi would help Coretree Wealth to develop & implement all the modern day digital offerings in the personal finance space such as investments, protection and loans as a strategic shareholding partner in Coretree. This strategic partnership will look after all the tech related gaps and requirements of Coretree Wealths growth. Coretree Wealth which was acquired by Mr. Brijesh Parnami erstwhile CEO of the company. Presently, the company offers retail and corporate solutions in the areas of wealth advisory and insurance broking services. Commenting on this strategic partnership Brijesh Parnami, CEO, Coretree Wealth said, We are quite excited about our future journey, with technical support & strength of AutomataPi as our technology partners we are quite confident to launch a bunch of Industry first, revolutionary & customer centric products and advisory solutions specially in insurance broking & protection space in the next 4-6 months and make our presence felt in the digital personal finance and protection Industry. Strategic shareholding arrangement with them also gives us a lot of trust and comfort as protection of ours & their IPRs, added Parnami. AutomataPi is a technology-first company with focus on customers experience automation. AutomataPi incorporates AI/ML & NLP to connect digital channels with enterprise fulfilment systems. The platform processes workflows in real-time for providing straight-thru process automation. It has host of marquee clients like Auxilo, Cashe, Mahindra Holidays, Opta Credit to name a few. While Devesh Rao, CEO of AutomataPi said, We find a lot of similarities in our thought processes with Coretree team and as a new age technology company, we feel it would be a rare combination of domain experience & modern day technology to conceive quite a few of innovative and highly disruptive solutions in retail distribution through both B2C and B2B2C channels. We are feel through our shareholding arrangements we would also be a real part of the growth what we build and is a testimony of putting our skin in the game to make our partners highly successful in their growth journey. Coretree Wealth Services, a wealth product distribution and insurance broking company with nearly 20,000 retail clients and over 150 SME corporate clients pan India with an AUM of over 200 crore, now expanding into digital distribution in the field of investments, protections and loans solutions with huge focus on building affinities partnerships. Currently, providing offline & partly online solutions through www.coretreewealth.com & www.bimadirect.com. PWRPWR