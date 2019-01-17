Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen join 'Sopranos' prequel

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (PTI) Actors Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen have boarded the cast of prequel to hit HBO series "The Sopranos".Stoll is best known for starring as the villain Darren Cross in Marvel's "Ant-Man", while Magnussen most recently featured in Cary Fukunaga's Netflix series "Maniac". The details of their characters have not yet been revealed. They join Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga and Jon Bernthal in the prequel, titled "The Many Saints of Newark", reported Deadline.Nivola, best known for films such as "Jurassic Park III", "Goal" series and "Disobedience", will play Dickey Moltisanti. In the HBO series, Moltisanti is the deceased uncle of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), and father of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli). The character never appeared in the show as he was murdered prior to the drama's timeline. He is credited along with Uncle Junior for establishing the New Jersey crime family. The feature film will be directed by Alan Taylor. It has been written by show creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner.The prequel will be set against the backdrop of the Newark riots of the 1960s when African-Americans and Italians clashed. Chase will produce the film via his Chase Films banner with Nicole Lambert as an executive producer. "The Sopranos", headlined by Gandolfini, was HBO's one of the most critically acclaimed shows. It ran for six seasons and won 21 Emmys. PTI RB RB