Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James Join Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'

Los Angeles, Mar 21 (PTI) Actors Corey Stoll and Brian d'Arcy have boarded the cast of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake.The two actors join newcomer Rachel Zegler, who is taking on the role of Maria, and Ansel Elgort, who is playing Tony, in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Inspired by William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet", "West Side Story" revolves around the rivalry between young street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks.The 1961 film adaptation won ten Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Moreno, now 86, Best Picture and Best Director.Stoll will portray Lieutenant Schrank, the New York City detective charged with quelling civic unrest in his racially divided precinct.d'Arcy James will take on the role of Sergeant Krupke, a veteran cop whose beat includes the territories of the Sharks and the Jets.The remake will also feature Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Josh Andres Rivera as Chino and Rita Moreno (Anita in the 1961 film) as Valentina: a re-conceived and expanded version of the character of Doc, the owner of the corner store in which Tony works.Spielberg's adaptation of the film is set to start production this summer. PTI RB MAHMAH