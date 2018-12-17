Coriander dips 0.39 pc on subdued demand

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Coriander prices fell 0.39 per cent to Rs 6,650 a quintal in futures market Monday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic as well as export demand against ample stocks position. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiments. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in January declined by Rs 26, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 6,650 per quintal with an open interest of 23,130 lots. On similar lines, rates for far-month April was trading at Rs 6,924, down by 0.2 per cent or Rs 14. The open interest of the contract stood at 9,030 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions. PTI ADI DRR