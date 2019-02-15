Coriander dips 0.72% on subdued demand

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Coriander prices fell 0.72 per cent to Rs 6,310 a quintal in futures market Friday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic as well as export demand against ample stocks position. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in far-month April declined by Rs 46, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 6,310 per quintal with an open interest of 27,500 lots. On similar lines, coriander for May was trading lower by Rs 24, or 0.27 per cent, at Rs 6,374. The open interest of the contract stood at 22,240 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions. PTI ADI RVKRVK