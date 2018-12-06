Coriander dips 1.69% on subdued demand

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Coriander prices fell 1.69 per cent to Rs 6,575 per quintal in futures market Thursday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic as well as exports demand against ample stocks position. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in January declined by Rs 113, or 1.69 per cent, to Rs 6,575 per quintal with an open interest of 21,910 lots. On similar lines, rates for February, next year, was trading at Rs 6,758, down by 1.89 per cent, or Rs 130. The open interest of the contract stood at 6,460 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions. PTI ADI SHWSHW