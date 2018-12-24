Coriander dips 1.74 pc on subdued demand

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Coriander prices fell by 1.74 per cent to Rs 6,597 per quintal in futures market Monday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic as well as export demand against ample stocks position.Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the market sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in April declined by Rs 117, or 1.74 per cent, to Rs 6,597 per quintal with an open interest of 13,390 lots.On similar lines, rate for January 2019 was trading at Rs 6,245, down 1.5 per cent, or Rs 95. The open interest of the contract stood at 19,720 lots.Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions. PTI SHW RUJ ANU