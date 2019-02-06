Coriander dips 3.34% on subdued demand

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Coriander prices fell 3.34 per cent to Rs 6,372 a quintal in futures market Wednesday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic as well as export demand against ample stocks position. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for delivery in May declined by Rs 220, or 3.34 per cent, to Rs 6,372 per quintal with an open interest of 3,330 lots. On similar lines, coriander for far-month June delivery was trading down Rs 3, or 0.05 per cent, at Rs 6,635. The open interest of the contract stood at 100 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions. PTI ADI RVKRVK