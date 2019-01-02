Coriander futures dip 0.19% on spot demand

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Coriander prices fell 0.19 per cent to Rs 6,373 per quintal in futures market Wednesday as participants cut down their positions amid muted domestic as well as exports demand against ample stocks position. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in far-month November declined by Rs 12, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 6,373 per quintal with an open interest of 10,180 lots. On similar lines, rates for December was trading at Rs 6,864, down by 0.2 per cent, or Rs 14. The open interest of the contract stood at 21,620 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions. PTI ADI SHWSHW