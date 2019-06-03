Coriander futures dip on subdued demand

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Coriander prices fell 0.4 per cent to Rs 7,425 per quintal in futures trade Monday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on the sentiment. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for July delivery declined by Rs 30, or 0.4 per cent, to Rs 7,425 per quintal with an open interest of 21,520 lots. Similarly, coriander contracts for August also traded down by Rs 73, or 0.96 per cent, at Rs 7,500. The open interest of the contract stood at 330 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK