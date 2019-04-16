Coriander futures fall on subdued demand

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Coriander prices fell 2.97 per cent to Rs 7,017 per quintal in futures market Tuesday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing belts and profit booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for delivery in April declined by Rs 215, or 2.97 per cent, to Rs 7,017 per quintal with an open interest of 470 lots. Similarly, coriander for May delivery was trading lower by Rs 93, or 1.29 per cent, at Rs 7,130 per quintal with an open interest of 31,040 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stock position on increased supplies from producing regions. PTI SHW RVKRVK