Coriander futures fall on subdued demand

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Coriander prices fell by Rs 12 to Rs 7,280 per quintal in futures market Tuesday amid muted domestic and export demand. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing belts and profit booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for delivery in July declined by Rs 12, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 7,280 per quintal with an open interest of 60 lots. Similarly, coriander for June delivery was trading lower by Rs 10, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 7,180 per quintal with an open interest of 8,060 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stock position on increased supplies from producing regions. PTI RUJ SHWSHW