Coriander futures plunge 3 pc on muted demand

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Coriander prices plunged by 3 per cent to Rs 4,989 per quintal in futures trade today as speculators cut down bets amid sluggish demand in the spot market.

Besides, ample stock position following rising arrivals from major producing belts, weighed on the coriander futures.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in April fell by Rs 154, or 3 per cent, to Rs 4,989 per quintal with an open interest of 22,330 lots.

The May contract traded lower by Rs 156, or 2.99 per cent, to Rs 5,058 per quintal in 7,740 lots.

Market analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to tepid demand at spot market against sufficient stocks on higher supplies from producing regions. PTI DPL SBT