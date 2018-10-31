Coriander futures rise 0.14% on spot demand

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Coriander prices rose by 0.14 per cent to Rs 5,871 per quintal in futures market as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions weighed coriander futures. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for November edged higher by Rs 8, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 5,871 per quintal. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position. The delivery for December,however, was trading lower by Re 1, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 6,113 per quintal with an open interest of 9,290 lots. PTI ADIADI