Coriander futures rise 0.19% on firm demand

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Coriander prices were trading higher by 0.19 per cent at Rs 6,220 per quintal in futures market Friday as participants built positions amid rising spot demand. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing belts also weighed on coriander futures. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery rose by Rs 12, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 6,220 per quintal with an open interest of 27,320 lots. The delivery for far-month May also traded higher by Rs 9, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 6,292 per quintal with an open interest of 6,920 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to the rise in demand in the physical market against tight stocks on fall in supplies from producing regions. PTI ADI RVKRVK