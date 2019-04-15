Coriander futures rise 0.22% on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Coriander prices rose by 0.22 per cent to Rs 7,360 per quintal in futures market Monday as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions weighed on coriander prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for June edged higher by Rs 16, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 7,360 per quintal with an open interest of 3,030 lots. Coriander for May delivery was trading marginally higher by Re 1, or 0.01 per cent, at Rs 7,255 per quintal with an open interest of 31,490 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand at the physical market against tight stocks position. PTI SHW RVKRVK