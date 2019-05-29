Coriander futures rise 0.33 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Coriander prices rose 0.33 per cent to Rs 7,239 per quintal in the futures market Wednesday on rising spot demand. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions weighed on coriander futures. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for June contracts edged higher by Rs 24, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 7,239 per quintal with an open interest of 19,180 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to a surge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position. On similar lines, the delivery for July was trading higher by Rs 33, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 7,345 per quintal with an open interest of 16,420 lots. PTI SHW HRS