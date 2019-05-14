Coriander futures rise 0.66 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Coriander prices rose 0.66 per cent to Rs 7,285 per quintal in futures market Tuesday as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions boosted coriander futures. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for May contracts edged higher by Rs 48, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 7,285 per quintal with an open interest of 1,280 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to a surge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position. On similar lines, the delivery for June contracts was trading higher by Rs 45, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 7,385 per quintal with an open interest of 28,880 lots. PTI ADI RUJ HRS