Coriander futures rise 1.06% on spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Coriander prices rose by 1.06 per cent to Rs 6,751 per quintal in futures market Friday as participants built up fresh positions on the back of rising demand at the spot market. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions weighed on coriander futures. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for October edged higher by Rs 71, or 1.06 per cent, to Rs 6,751 per quintal, with an open interest of 22,700 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position. On similar lines, the delivery for April, too, was trading higher by Rs 88, or 1.27 per cent, to Rs 7,000 per quintal with an open interest of 8,600 lots.