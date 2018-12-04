Coriander futures rise 1.21% on firm demand

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Coriander prices were trading up by 1.21 per cent at Rs 6,680 per quintal in futures market Tuesday as participants increased positions amid rising spot demand. Besides, tight supplies from major producing belts fuelled the uptrend. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander delivery for January rose by Rs 80, or 1.21 per cent, to Rs 6,680 per quintal with an open interest of 21,980 lots. Similarly, the contract for far-month April 2019 was trading higher by Rs 68, or 0.99 per cent, to Rs 6955 per quintal with an open interest of 5,680 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against low stocks position amid fall in supplies from producing regions. PTI SHW ANSANS