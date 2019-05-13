Coriander futures rise 1.29 pc on spot demand

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Coriander prices rose by 1.29 per cent to Rs 7,359 per quintal in futures market Monday as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions boosted coriander futures. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for June contracts edged higher by Rs 94, or 1.29 per cent, to Rs 7,359 per quintal with an open interest of 29,470 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position. On similar lines, the delivery for July contracts was trading higher by Rs 104, or 1.41 per cent, to Rs 7,473 per quintal with an open interest of 4,350 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW