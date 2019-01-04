Coriander futures rise 1.34 pc on firm demand

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Coriander prices were trading higher by 1.34 per cent at Rs 6,930 per quintal in futures market Friday as participants built up positions amid rising spot demand.Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing belts weighed on coriander futures.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery rose by Rs 92, or 1.34 per cent, to Rs 6,930 per quintal with an open interest of 22,260 lots.Similarly, the delivery for far-month May was trading higher by Rs 84, or 1.22 per cent, to Rs 6,965 per quintal with an open interest of 190 lots.Market analysts attributed the uptrend in coriander futures to rise in demand in the physical market against tight stocks on fall in supplies from producing regions. PTI ADI ANU