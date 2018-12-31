Coriander futures rise 1.3% on spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Coriander prices rose by 1.3 per cent to Rs 6,794 per quintal in futures market Monday as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand.Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions weighed on coriander prices.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April edged higher by Rs 87, or 0.91 per cent, to Rs 6,794 per quintal with an open interest of 19,830 lots.Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position.On similar lines, the spice for delivery in May was trading higher by Rs 166, or 2.47 per cent, to Rs 6,886 per quintal with an open interest of 6,886 lots. PTI ADI BALBAL