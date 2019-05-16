Coriander futures rise 1.75% on spot demand

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Coriander prices rose 1.75 per cent to Rs 7,606 per quintal in futures market Thursday on rising spot demand. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions weighed on coriander futures. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for June contracts edged higher by Rs 131, or 1.75 per cent, to Rs 7,606 per quintal with an open interest of 28,240 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position. On similar lines, the delivery for May was trading higher by Rs 155, or 2.05 per cent, to Rs 7,708 per quintal with an open interest of 8,150 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW