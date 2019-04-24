Coriander futures rise on higher demand

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Coriander prices rose 0.52 per cent to Rs 7,311 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as participants engaged in enlarging their positions, tracking a firm trend at the spot market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for delivery in June advanced by Rs 38, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 7,311 per quintal with an open interest of 10,190 lots. Likewise, the spice for delivery in far-month July traded higher by Rs 88, or 1.21 per cent, to Rs 7,395 per quintal in 80 lots. Analysts attributed the rise in coriander prices in futures trade to widening of positions by speculators, driven by a firm trend at the spot market on strong demand. PTI SHW RVKRVK