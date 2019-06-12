Coriander futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Coriander prices rose 0.3 per cent to Rs 7,055 per quintal in the futures market Wednesday on rising spot demand. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions weighed on coriander futures. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for July edged higher by Rs 21, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 7,055 per quintal with an open interest of 29,940 lots. Similarly, coriander for August delivery traded higher by Rs 69, or 0.97 per cent, at Rs 7,150 per quintal with an open interest of 1,970 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to a surge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position. PTI RUJ RVKRVK