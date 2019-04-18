Coriander futures up 1.15% on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Coriander prices rose 1.15 per cent to Rs 7,383 per quintal in futures market Thursday as participants built-up fresh positions amid rising spot demand. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions weighed on coriander prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for June edged higher by Rs 84, or 1.15 per cent, to Rs 7,383 per quintal with an open interest of 6,380 lots. Similarly, coriander for May delivery shot up by Rs 82, or 1.14 per cent, to Rs 7,282 per quintal with an open interest of 29,490 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand at the physical market against tight stocks position. PTI RUJ SHWSHW