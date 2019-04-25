Coriander futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Coriander prices rose 1.12 per cent to Rs 7,472 per quintal in futures market Thursday as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand. Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from major growing regions weighed on coriander prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for June edged higher by Rs 83, or 1.12 per cent, to Rs 7,472 per quintal with an open interest of 24,760 lots. Similarly, coriander for May delivery shot up by Rs 83, or 1.11 per cent, to Rs 7,574 per quintal with an open interest of 2,530 lots. Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand at the physical market against tight stocks position. PTI SHW RVKRVK