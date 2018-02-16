Coriander, jeera rise on fall in supply

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Coriander and jeera prices rose by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale kirana market in the national capital today mostly supported by increased offtake by retailers and stockists amid low stocks. Firming trend in futures market and restricted supplies in the domestic market also supported the uptrend. Coriander traded higher by Rs 100 to conclude at Rs 6,200-12,500 per quintal. Jeera common and jeera best quality also increased by Rs 100 each to Rs 19,500-19,700 and Rs 22,300-22,800 per quintal, respectively. Traders said buying support from retailers and stockists against fall in supplies from producing regions, mainly pushed up coriander and jeera prices.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs):

Ajwain (per kg) 95-155, black pepper (per kg) 430-580, betel-nut (kg) 260-350, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 680-700 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 750-1,050, cardamom small (kg)- chitridar 1,000-1,100, cardamom (colour robin) 925-950, cardamom bold 950-975, cardamom extra (bold) 1,050-1,070, cloves 530-610, chirounji (kg) Rs 770-900, cinnamon (kg) Rs 160-170, coriander (qntl) Rs 6,200-12,500, dry mango (qntl) Rs 6,000-23,500, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 12,200-17,200, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 10,800-11,000, mace-Red (kg) Rs 900-1,175, mace-Yellow (kg) Rs 970-990, methi (qntl) Rs 7,000-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 575-700, nutmeg (kg) Rs 450-470, poppy seed (China) Rs 550-570 kg, poppy seed (U.P) Rs 570-590 kg, poppy seed (MP-RAJ) Rs 570-600 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 6,000-15,500, saffron Irani Rs 100-110 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 120- 140 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 8,500-15,000, turmeric (qntl) Rs 8,100-11,000, tamarind (qntl) Rs 6,000-7,500, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 11,000-13,000, tea (kg) Rs 95-285, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 140-150, jeera common (qntl) Rs 19,500-19,700 and jeera best (qntl) Rs 22,300-22,800. PTI DPL ANS