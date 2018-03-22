Corpn to raise funds via bonds for road development programme

Hyderabad, Mar 22(PTI) The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed issuance of Rs 1,000 crore municipal bonds to use the money for its Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said here today. "GHMC, based on its strong and robust revenue mobilisation and a credit rating of AA (Stable) has proposed issuance of Rs 1,000 crore through Municipal Bonds," he said in reply to a query in the Legislative Assembly. "In the first tranche, an amount of Rs 200 crore raised through bonds to finance Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP)," he said. The bond money is proposed to be used for the SRDP and the project is taken up as a "high priority project" for Greater Hyderabad, he said. Observing that "closely spaced traffic junctions" are the major cause of delay in journey, he said SRDP with a "Conflit Free road network" is planned for providing continuous traffic movement. The SRDP aims to minimise travel time, increase average journey speeds from 15 kmph to 35 kmph and to reduce the air pollution levels by reducing the fuel consumption and to decrease the stopped delay, he added. PTI SJR SS