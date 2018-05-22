Corporate Brief

scorecardresearch
Samsung launches new Galaxy J and A smartphone *

Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) Electronics major Samsung today launched here new Galaxy J and A series smartphones with infitnity display and chat-over-video technology.

?Galaxy A and J series phones are built for todays millennial. The smartphones have AMOLED infinity display, dual rear cameras to capture professional grade images,? Samsung India director Jai Prakash Meena said at a press conference today.

The phones are in the price range of Rs 13,990 to Rs 25,990, he added. PTI AG MKJ MKJ

