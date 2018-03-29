Corporate Briefs

NTPC Dadri power plant generates 11,410 mn units in FY18

Noida, Mar 29 (PTI) NTPC Dadri power plant generated 11,410 million units (MU) of electricity in the current fiscal, the company said.

NTPC Dadri has coal, gas and solar power plants. Coal station generated 9,790.67 MU of electricity.

The declared capacity of coal station is 89.16 per cent. The unit successfully demonstrated co-firing 7 per cent blend of bio-mass in coal plant.

Dadri gas power station generated 1,613.15 MU of electricity and its declared capacity is 94.80 per cent.

The 5MW solar PV plant generated 6.57 MU green power.

"Environment protection is our commitment. Ash utilisation is more than 100 per cent in FY 2017-18. Bottom ash is being used by NHAI for the construction of Eastern Peripheral Expressway,? NTPC Dadri Group General Manager A K Das said at a media briefing held at the plant today.

Nauni varsity HP gets 2.15 cr development grant from ICAR

Dharamshala, Mar 29 (PTI) The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has provided an additional grant of Rs 2.15 crore to Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, to strengthen the educational and research facilities.

"The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has released an additional development grant of Rs 215.43 lakh to Dr. Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni. The grant has been sanctioned to strengthen the educational and research facilities in the university," university vice chancellor H C Sharma said.

He further informed that the development grant has been released under the ICARs sub-component ?Strengthening and Development of Agricultural Universities under the Agricultural Education Division Plan Scheme.

A sum of Rs 12 lakh has been earmarked in the grant as support for the examination cell and Rs 3.16 lakh for guest and adjunct faculty.

Sharma added that the university has been aggressively submitting research proposals/ projects to various funding agencies for supporting research activities in the university campus.