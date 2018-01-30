Corporate Governance enhances image, profitability of cos

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas today said corporate governance is in the interest of companies as it enhances their image and profitability.

"The challenge before India is to figure out a way to internalise Corporate Governance. Corporate Governance is in the interests of companies as it enhances their image, acceptability and profitability," an official statement quoted Srinivas as saying.

He was addressing the cooperation agreement signing ceremony between the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

"Good governance is the key to sustainability of any initiative, be it companies or the Government," Srinivas said. PTI SR BAL