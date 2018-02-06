Corporates to adopt tech, increase tech-hiring: Survey

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) With focus shifting to digitisation, corporate priorities are moving beyond business solutions and are expected to adopt technologies in the next five years, a recent survey said.

According to a study jointly conducted by CBRE South Asia and Nasscom, the advent of the tech-age is transforming the face of corporate real estate in India with technologies such as automation, cloud computing and IoT (Internet of things) being most preferred.

"This growing digitisation is resulting in corporate priorities moving beyond business solutions, with 90 per cent of occupiers surveyed expected to adopt technologies in the workplace within the next five years," the report said.

The survey, which was conducted across both global and domestic occupiers and developers of corporate real estate, noted that contrary to popular belief, hiring would witness an uptick with 52 per cent of corporates surveyed expected to increase hiring up to 10 per cent, post implementation of their preferred technologies.

As per the survey, advances in technologies are reversing the order of corporate real estate.

"In knowledge-driven economies of the future, individuals possessing tech knowledge will be in the drivers seat. Additionally, companies decisions would be driven by the need for connectivity and accessibility, as well as talent attraction and retention," the report said.

It noted that millennials will play a significant role in the adoption of technology and development of workplace formats and the future trend with regards to talent will be a culture of work anywhere, anytime, any device.

"Technology has drastically transformed our personal and professional lives and become a major driver in every business operation. Real estate too has witnessed several advances in the use of and impact of technology in day-to-day workings," CBREs chairman ? India and South-East Asia Anshuman Magazine said.

"As per the recent economic survey, India needs to make right investment in technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and block chain," he added.

The survey findings highlighted the growing influence technology is having on real estate for both occupiers and developers with 95 per cent of occupiers sharing automation as one of the key tech innovations, changing their business operations.

Commenting on the survey, Nasscom Senior Vice President Sangeeta Gupta said, "IT as a horizontal has become prevalent across industries, embedding a digital-led approach within the corporate landscape, with automation, cloud and IoT emerging as the key drivers of tech innovation. Looking ahead, as the technology industry impacts enterprises and employees alike, necessary skill sets and resource training will become imperative to stay ahead of the curve and fine-tune the IT industry?s value proposition to India and the world." PTI PSK DSK DSK