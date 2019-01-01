Correction of names, particulars in Assam NRC to begin from Jan 2

Guwahati, Jan 1 (PTI) The process for correcting names and other particulars that appeared in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens will begin from January 2, said a notice issued by the office of NRC Assam.According to the notice issued by NRC state coordinator, Government of Assam, "Name, etc Correction - Services for online correction of names and other particulars appearing in Draft NRC will be started from 10 am of 2/1/19. "This facility can be availed by visiting NRC Assam's website www.nrcassam.nic.in. Facility for name correction will also be available by submission of correction forms at NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs). These facilities will be available till 31/1/19," the notice stated.The process has no connection with the submission ofclaims and objections which got over on December 31, 2018, it said.The filing of claims and objections to decide the fate of 40 lakh people whose names were excluded from the draftlist (released on July 30 last) had begun on September 25, 2018 and ended on December 15 that year.The Supreme Court had pushed the date to December 31, 2018 after the Assam government sought extension of thelast date following demands for it by various localorganisations.Reports appearing in a section of media claimed around 30 lakh people had filed claims for inclusion by Monday evening, when the deadline for the Claims and Objections' round ended.The claims and objections were earlier scheduled to befiled in August, but the Supreme Court reprimanded the NRCCoordinator and Registrar General of India for announcing thedates without the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) beingapproved and directed them to refrain from talking to themedia.The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is being updated under the direct monitoring of Supreme Court.The second and complete draft of NRC was released onJuly 30, 2018 that included the names of 2.9 crore people outof the total applications of 3.29 crore.The first draft was published during the interveningnights of December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 containing 1.9 crore names. PTI ESB KK SRY