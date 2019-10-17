Corruption, incompetency in police department will not be tolerated: Ghaziabad nodal officer

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police Binod Kumar Singh of Provincial Armed Constabulary, appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to as nodal officer to monitor policing in Ghaziabad district, on Wednesday said he will not tolerate corruption and incompetency in the department."In this new system of policing, I will keep a hawk's eye on law and order situation," Singh told PTI.He said a monthly feedback on the district's law and order situation will be sent to the state government."Corruption will not be tolerated at any cost and inactive and incompetent officers will not be posted at police circles, stations and posts," he said, adding the posting would be made only basis of officers' performance in controlling crime.In postings, the representation of police officers from every category would be ensured without any partiality, Singh added.Singh was appointed in Ghaziabad as the part of a government's scheme to appoint a nodal police officer in all 75 districts of the state to keep a tab on policing in the district.The officer said he will ensure that grievances of people are addressed and they are provided immediate help by the police in case of need.The senior superintendent of police would be instrumental in sorting out law and order issues in the district, Singh said. PTI CORR AD RAXRAX