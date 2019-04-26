Corteva Agriscience launches new seed brand 'Brevant' for corn farmers in India

Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI) Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of US-based chemical firm DowDuPont, Friday introduced a new seed brand 'Brevant' for corn farmers in the country. Farmers of Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Telangana are now able to access Brevant corn seeds through select business partners in each state, it said in a statement. The company plans to further expand distribution to more corn-growing states across India to provide farmers more choice and more access to its seed products, it said. Corteva Agriscience Managing Director (South Asia) K V Subbarao said the introduction of this new brand addresses their different growing needs and buying preferences. The commercial and technical teams will work closely with select business partners to offer the best technology and services to farmers in Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Telangana, he said. Subbarao further said, "Over 90 years, Corteva Agriscience heritage companies have amassed one of the largest, most robust germplasm libraries for corn. Brevant seeds leverages this history in seed innovation." In addition to Pioneer brand seeds, the introduction of Brevant seeds to the Indian market will enable Corteva Agriscience to continue to offer India's farming communities access to products from one of the broadest and most-diverse seed portfolios in the world, he added. PTI LUX HRS