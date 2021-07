Cos raise Rs 6,900 cr on BSE Bond platform under Sebis new norm

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Indian companies have raised Rs 6,900 crore by issuing bonds through private placement on BSE?s electronic book mechanism since Sebis new guidelines came into effect from April 1.

Under the new norms, Sebi has made electronic platform mandatory for all private placement issues on debt basis that have a threshold of Rs 200 crore, a move aimed at achieving better and transparent price discovery through the bidding process.

Prior to that, the mechanism was mandatory for all private placements of debt securities with an issue size of Rs 500 crore or more.

Till date, five issuers have come up with seven issues of bonds and successfully raised Rs 6,900 crore on BSE Bond platform after the rollout of new norms, the exchange said in a statement issued today.

Among the issuers were, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation that have opted for the route to garner funds.

In 2017-18, 84 issuers raised Rs 2,08,906 crore through 532 issues of bonds using the platform. PTI SP SBT