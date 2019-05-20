Cosmoprof India 2019 Focuses on Trends and Winning Strategies to Optimize Business Opportunities in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The specific needs of the cosmetic market in India will comprise the key themes of the 2019 edition of Cosmoprof India, the event organized by BolognaFiere and UBM India, scheduled from 12th to 14th June in Mumbai, at the Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC).(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675607/UBM_Logo.jpg )(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/887631/Cosmoprof_India_Logo.jpg )The latest trends, the best communication and marketing solutions, the best performing distribution policies in India are some of the subjects to be discussed at the Mumbai event. The exhibition will host over 200 companies from 19 countries, representing all the sectors of the industry: from raw materials to machinery and automation, contract manufacturing to private label, and primary and secondary packaging to finished product - Perfumery and Cosmetics, Beauty Salon and Spa, Hair, Nail and Natural & Organic.At Cosmoprof India, both local and international operators representing Europe, North America and the Far East are expected. While wholesalers, distributors and sales agents can discover futuristic innovations in their reference market, manufacturers, packaging and machinery specialists, suppliers can find the most interesting industrial solutions for their companies. Salon owners and retailers will also discover how to enrich the offer of their sales points.Cosmoprof India is the optimal platform for the development of Made in India beauty: it will be the catalyst for networking and partnerships between local companies and international key players, which will inspire growth innovations, technologies and solutions of the sector, thereby raising the quality output. To date, India is a market with an enormous potential: in the period between 2018 and 2023, for instance, a growth of up to 9.7% is expected, particularly in the perfumery sector, with a 19.6% growth, and a +13.1% in the make-up segment.SPECIAL INITIATIVES - COSMOTALKS & COSMOPROF ONSTAGE Cosmoprof India represents an important opportunity for in-depth analyses of the most significant issues for the Indian cosmetic industry. The CosmoTalks calendar, for instance, consists of workshops and training sessions. It is dedicated to operators and distributors and it will host sector experts, trend and design agencies and international associations, who will share their knowledge to foster business development. They will discuss impactful trends for the Indian market, brand distribution and communication solutions, development of niche sectors, such as professional hair and nail, and the concept of green beauty. MINTEL, KLINE & GROUP, CENTDEGRES, WGSN, EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL and BEAUTYSTREAMS.are some key partners of the initiatives.Cosmoprof Onstage will provide opportunities to exhibiting companies - such as LOOKX, SWATI, DERMAPEN, PEVONIA, DNG GROUP with BARBA ITALIANA and RICA - to showcase new products, while also meeting buyers and professionals.COSMOPROF INDIA AWARDS The Cosmoprof India Awards will make a grand debut at the June edition of Cosmoprof. Set to celebrate quality and research in the Indian industry, the Awards will recognize the best exhibiting companies and will allow the winners to gain greater visibility with industry players. Exhibitors can submit their application by May 14; then, a jury of experts will select the finalists by the end of May. The winners will be announced on June 12, during the gala Awards event of Cosmoprof India.The initiative will leverage the collaboration with international trend agency Beautystreams, as well as design agency centdegrs, which will create the trophies.For further information, http://www.cosmoprofindia.com/enFOLLOW US! http://www.cosmoprofindia.com | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram About UBM AsiaUBM Asia has joined Informa Markets, a business dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions and digital content and services. Though our brand is changing, our commitment to the success of customers and partners remain strong.Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR