Cottonseed oil cake futures advance on physical demand

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices went up by Rs 13.50 to Rs 1,664 per quintal in futures trade today on rise in portfolios by speculators in sync with emerging physical markets.

Market players said apart from tight ready stocks, gearing up in demand for animal feed makers in spot markets boosted the uptrend in cottonseed oil cake futures prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, cottonseed oil cake delivery for March contracts surged by Rs 13.50, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 1,664 per quintal with an open interest of 1,43,570 lots.

Also, the delivery of February contracts edged up by Rs 1.50, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 1,677 per quintal revealing an open interest of 30,350 lots. PTI SDG ANS